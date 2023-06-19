Left Menu

Spanish energy minister: EU must not send contradictory signals to market on coal

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:08 IST
Teresa Ribera Rodríguez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Luxembourg

A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants put forward by EU's rotating Swedish presidency is likely to be the most contentious issue at this Monday's meeting of energy ministers in Luxembourg, the Spanish Minister for Ecological transition told reporters.

"We've been taken by surprise (by the text on coal) and probably this could be one of the most contentious issues during the conversation today", said Teresa Ribera Rodríguez ahead of the meeting.

She added there needed to be a debate on how to provide some comfort to Poland which relies heavily on coal without sending "contradictory signals to the market".

