UP: Students stuck in lift in Lucknow's Hazratganj due to 'overloading', rescued soon after

A panic situation was created when a group of students were stuck in the lift of a coaching centre allegedly due to "overloading" here in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj, police said on Monday evening. As per the police, all the students were rescued safely shortly after the incident and returned to their homes.

Aparna Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "The capacity of the lift is reported to be 6-7 persons. The lift got stuck midway due to overloading". The official said the incident took place at a coaching centre in Hazratganj.

"Upon hearing the screams for help, a technician was alerted and repaired the lift to avoid further panic," the DCP added. "All the students have been taken out safely. They have returned back to their homes," she said.

The official said a police team from the Hazratbal Police Station reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the incident. A team from the fire brigade also reached the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)