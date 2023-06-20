Left Menu

PM Modi to launch 2 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on June 27. He will launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital Bhopal," CM Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday shared information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state and said that the PM would launch two Vande Bharat trains in the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on June 27. He will launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital Bhopal," CM Chouhan said.

He further said that PM Modi would also participate in the party programmes during his visit to the state. PM Modi will participate in the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas program and the concluding program of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol district on the same day June 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra on June 22 from Balaghat, CM added.

Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra will start from five zones of the state on June 22 which includes Balaghat to Shahdol, Chhindwara to Shahdol, Singrampur to Shahdol, Kalinjar Fort (UP) to Shahdol and Dhauni (Sidhi to Shahdol). The yatra will cover every village in these areas, the Chief Minister said, adding that the program will conclude on June 27 in Shahdol in the presence of PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

