NHAI launches ‘Knowledge Sharing’ platform to share innovative best practices

The platform will encourage sharing of best practices from around the world and will contribute towards holistic development of the National Highway infrastructure in the country.

20-06-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For sharing of knowledge and innovative best practices, NHAI has launched a ‘Knowledge Sharing’ platform. Hosted on the NHAI website, this initiative will help the authority to collaborate with experts and citizens who want to share knowledge and insights related to topics such as road design, construction, road safety, environment sustainability and related fields. The platform will encourage sharing of best practices from around the world and will contribute towards holistic development of the National Highway infrastructure in the country.

The best practices can be uploaded on the NHAI web portal  https://ksp.nhai.org/kb/ in the form of video clips, power point presentation and .PDF files. The uploaded information on this platform will be reviewed by NHAI officials and will be evaluated for implementation.

With the help of innovation and modern technology, NHAI is developing National Highway infrastructure at a rapid pace.  Apart from innovative use of recycled materials such as fly-ash and plastic waste, NHAI is also encouraging use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) in the National Highway construction to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

With the development of State-of-the-art Tunnels, Modern bridges, wildlife corridors and Expressways, it is important for National Highway infrastructure development to have wider participation. The knowledge sharing platform will encourage experts and citizens to share best practices and contribute towards Nation Building.

(With Inputs from PIB)

