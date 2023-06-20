Left Menu

Two bogies of express train decouple in West Bengal's Dalkhola: Railway officials

Two bogies of Lohit Express train travelling from Guwahati to Jammu got decoupled in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday, railway officials said.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:38 IST
Two bogies of express train decouple in West Bengal's Dalkhola: Railway officials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two bogies of Lohit Express train travelling from Guwahati to Jammu got decoupled in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday, railway officials said. However, there were no reports of any injury, officials said.

"The detachment between coach B1 (10th from the engine) and B2 (11th from the engine) happened at 4.30 pm near Dalkhola. The coaches were reattached and services resumed at 4.55 pm. There are no reports of any injury," railway officials said. Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident occurred in Odisha's Balasore, which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023