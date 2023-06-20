Left Menu

SFI expels Nikhil Thomas, accused of producing fake certificate

A statement issued by the party has said that when allegations surfaced related to SFI former Kayamkulam area secretary Nikhil Thomas's degree certificate, he was kept away from all units of SFI.

Kerala SFI State Secretary PM Arsho (Photo/Arsho Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has expelled Nikhil Thomas from the primary membership of the organisation for allegedly being involved in a fake degree certificate, the party official said on Tuesday. A statement issued by the party has said that when allegations surfaced related to SFI former Kayamkulam area secretary Nikhil Thomas's degree certificate, he was kept away from all units of SFI.

"We have sought an explanation from him and he gave an explanation misleading the organisation. Among the certificates that he gave SFI could only check the eligibility certificate of him provided by Kerala University. While checking the eligibility certificate, we found that the Kerala University eligibility certificate was original," the party said in a statement. In a statement, SFI State Secretary PM Arsho and State President K Anusree said that the party had concerns as to how Nikhil Thomas could complete his studies at Kalinga University as a regular student and raised this concern with the media also.

"Nikhil Thomas has become one among the many youths who produce fake certificates with assistance from mafia groups that indulge in such nefarious activities. He has been removed from the primary membership of SFI. This will be a lesson for all SFI workers," they said. (ANI)

