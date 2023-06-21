Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates 'Rath Yatra' in Agartala

Amidst the heavy rainfall, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha joined the general public during the inauguration of the 'Rath Yatra' organized by the ISKCON temple in Agartala. The annual Rath Yatra is a magnificent festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dr Saha expressed the state's excitement and anticipation for the arrival of the Rath Yatra. He emphasized the festival's traditional significance, which traditionally begins at the Jagannath Bari Temple in Tripura. Dr. Saha also mentioned that he had the privilege of inaugurating the oldest Rath Yatra in Melaghar and personally attending the event.

"We eagerly await the arrival of Rath Yatra, a grand festival celebrated with enthusiasm. In Tripura, the Rath Yatra traditionally begins at the Jagannath Bari Temple. Yesterday, I had the privilege of inaugurating the oldest Rath Yatra in Melaghar and personally visited the event", said CM. Praising the efforts of ISKCON in organising Rath Yatras worldwide, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards the individuals associated with the organisation.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the individuals associated with ISKCON for their efforts in organizing Rath Yatras worldwide, as it helps showcase India's rich art, culture, and traditions to the world. We take immense pride in this. ISKCON's spiritual programs are truly remarkable, emphasizing the presence of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra not only within the temple but also among the people during Rath Yatra", Dr Saha said. He said that people eagerly await this day with anticipation and both Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the state government are committed to the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' which aligns with the teachings of God.

"Rath Yatra is a joyous time when everyone comes together to celebrate. It serves as a reminder for all to follow the path of divinity. This auspicious event unites people in celebration", said Dr.Saha. He further mentioned that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra, he was fortunate to pull the rope of the holy chariot in the Baradowali, Taltala area as well.

"I pray to God for the welfare of the people of the state," he said. Despite the heavy rain, the Rath Yatra witnessed a vibrant display of devotion and cultural fervour. Devotees, dressed in colourful traditional attire, pulled the decorated chariots through the streets of Agartala, accompanied by chanting and singing of devotional hymns. The procession attracted a large number of locals and tourists who eagerly joined in the festivities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)