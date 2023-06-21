International Yoga Day: Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs Yoga in Haridwar

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami and Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday performed Yoga in Haridwar to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 06:55 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami and Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday performed Yoga in Haridwar to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. A large number of people participated and performed the Yoga asanas (poses) at the Patanjali Peeth in Haridwar.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Yoga is not only beneficial for mental health problems but for overall well-being. Regular yoga practice reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Following the pandemic, yoga has shown remarkable results in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. It helps with emotional management, mood improvement, and brain clarity and also highlights the connection between the mind and the body. Meanwhile, PM Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice. It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. (ANI)

