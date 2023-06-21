Indian Army apprehends 4 suspected cadres of United National Liberation Front in Manipur

Spear Corps of the Indian Army apprehended four suspected cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) with one 51 mm Mortar in the Thoubal district of Manipur, army officials said on Tuesday. The apprehension was made on the night of June 19 under the limits of the Lilong police station.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established near Police Station Lilong on the night of 19 June. Four suspected cadres in two separate vehicles were apprehended with One 51 mm Mortar," the army officials said. The apprehended persons were later handed over to the police.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

