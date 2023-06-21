Delhi-Gurugram expressway waterlogged after heavy downpour, traffic jam for up to 5 km

Several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. The rain lashed the city in the early hours of the morning at 6 am. The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait.

Earlier this morning, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) of Delhi, predicted thunderstorm conditions with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some of the adjoining areas of Delhi, including Gurugram. The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted about rain forecasts for Gurugram from the early hours of the morning, to occur until later hours.

"21/06/2023: 08:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi..," tweeted RWFC. Other parts of the Delhi NCR region also received varying amounts of rainfall this morning, as they have been for the past few days.

On June 19, Monday, Delhi NCR received light rains, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with very light rains and drizzle in Delhi. The IMD has spoken about the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over India recently. In their latest update, they mentioned that the conditions are favourable for the further progress of Southwest Monsoon over parts of south Peninsular India, parts of Odisha, more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

"The Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," IMD said on June 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)