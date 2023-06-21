Mexico's Pemex reports fallen helicopter off coast of Campeche - internal memo
Mexican state oil company Pemex reported on Wednesday a fallen helicopter off the coast of Mexico's Ciudad del Carmen in the southeast state of Campeche, according to an internal Pemex memo seen by Reuters.
A pilot and co-pilot appeared to be on board, the memo said.
