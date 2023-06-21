Ukraine expects NATO membership invitation at summit - senior Kyiv official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine expects to be invited to join NATO with an open date at the alliance's summit in Vilnius next month, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Wednesday.
"We expect that Ukraine will be invited to NATO with an open date," Andre Yermak told a webinar held by the Atlantic Council thinktank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement