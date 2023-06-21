BSF celebrates 9th International Yoga Day at frontier headquarters in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at Frontier Headquarters in Jammu. On the occasion, the officiating Inspector General Prabhakar Joshi said that BSF personnel have been practising yoga to increase efficiency and reduces stress.

"Today, on June 21, 2023, the 9th International Day of Yoga was conducted with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm at frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu, Sector Headquarters, all Battalions and BOPs on International Border and Line of Control covering the whole Jammu frontier," the press release said. "BSF has also included yoga in their daily morning routine," it added.

BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Jammu on this occasion also conducted a yoga session on campus. Several civilians also performed yoga with BSF officers and troops at BOP Octroi, Suchetgarh.

"This yoga event was also conducted by BSF troops with a lot of passion at high altitude areas with harsh climate conditions in Poonch and Rajouri sectors to mark the event," the statement said. Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)