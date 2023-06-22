Uttarakhand: 9 killed, 2 injured after car falls into a ditch in Pithoragarh

Nine people died while two persons were severely injured after the SUV car in which they travelling fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, police said on Thursday. "Out of 11 people travelling in the Bolero car, 9 died. Two others are also badly injured and in critical condition," said Nilesh Anand Bharne, Inspector General (IG) Kumaon.

The incident took place in Hokra, in the Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district. The deceased were travelling from Sama village in Bageshwar district of the State to visit the Kokila Devi temple in Hokra, police said. "Car fell into a ditch at Hokra, in the Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district. The police and administration teams have reached the spot. These people going to visit the temple were residents of Bageshwar," said IG Kumaon.

The police and SDRF teams are on the spot, the police official said. "Prima facie information about the deaths of three people has been received; the exact figures of the deaths will be known only after the police team reaches the spot," IG Kumaon had said earlier.

More details are awaited. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives and

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people due to the accident of a vehicle coming from Shama in Bageshwar towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched to the spot for relief and rescue work. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. Om Shanti: Shanti: Shanti," Dhami took to Twitter to post. (ANI)

