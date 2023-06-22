Kremlin says Ukraine is lying about planned 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia plant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Ukrainian allegation that Russia is preparing to carry out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "another lie", the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering an attack at the plant involving a release of radiation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had just visited the plant and rated everything highly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Kremlin
- IAEA
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain normal - RIA
Kremlin says ammonia pipeline blast can only be negative for grain deal
Kremlin again points to 'Anglo-Saxons' over Nord Stream pipeline blasts
Situation stable at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after dam collapse - Kyiv
Kremlin says ammonia pipeline blast is negative for Black Sea grain deal