Gorakhpur: 1,500 couples tie knot at mass marriage ceremony organised by UP Govt

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in the state, continuing its thrust on pro-women, pro-rural, and pro-poor initiatives, organised another mass marriage ceremony in Gorakhpur under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, said a press release on Thursday. On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, No society can advance by ignoring women. He further added that development is impossible without the empowerment of half the population, added the press release.

CM Yogi Adityanath, while extending his best wishes and blessings to over 1500 couples who tied the knot during the event held in Gorakhpur, said, "Atrocities against women must be stopped in order to empower society. As a result, the double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working in mission mode to uphold the dignity of women and empower them." The Chief Minister emphasised that the Mass Marriage Scheme is a successful initiative to combat the evil dowry practise that is still widely prevalent in society. "Dowry is a social evil, and the whole society should be part of the campaign for dowry-free marriage."

Asserting that the state government has conducted more than two lakh marriages since 2017 under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Yogi said, "Prior to 2017, Rs 31,000 were spent on the marriage of each couple; later, it was increased to Rs 51,000. This is the collective effort of the double-engine government." Reiterating that the double-engine government is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women, the CM said, "Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana is being run in the state for the education of girl child from birth to graduation, while 'Mission Shakti' is being run in the entire state to ensure the safety of women."

He added that there is no need to worry about a girl's marriage after graduation because there is the Mukhyamantri Samajik Vivah Yojana. This is in line with the spirit of 'gaanv ki beti, sabki beti'. CM Yogi also mentioned the government's initiatives for the welfare of women, such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Matru Vandana. The Chief Minister also pointed out that, in order to promote daughters, his government has made it mandatory to recruit 20 per cent of women in the police. From 1947 to 2017, the number of female personnel in the UP Police increased from 10,000 to 40,000. Since 2017, this number has quadrupled in just six years. Giving impetus to such a campaign, the work of setting up a women's battalion of PAC in Gorakhpur is being carried forward rapidly. (ANI)

