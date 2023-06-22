Uttar Pradesh: CM's Farmer Scholarship Scheme to 4 more universities, 37 colleges

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the Chief Minister's Farmer Scholarship Scheme to include four new universities along with 37 colleges to help more and more students of agriculture in the state, according to an official press release. The four new universities include-- Agriculture and Technical University of Banda, Aligarh Muslim University, Rani Lakshmibai Central Agricultural University Jhansi, and Bundelkhand University.

Currently, under the scheme, students of agriculture and home science from five universities and 23 colleges are being provided a monthly scholarship of Rs 3,000, the statement from the Chief Minster's office said. It further said that a tissue culture laboratory will be built in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 8.74 crore.

"In a recent meeting of the Mandi Parishad chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided to set up a tissue culture laboratory at Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture and Technology University in Kumarganj (Ayodhya)," the statement said. The objective of this decision is to make crops globally competitive by providing quality planting materials, ensuring quality improvement in horticultural crops, and making them disease-free.

Notably, the laboratory will be established on a spacious campus of at least 3 hectares. The funding for this project will be arranged by the Mandi Parishad, at an estimated cost of Rs 8.74 crore. As per the list provided by the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council of Lucknow, the inclusion of four universities and 37 colleges in this scheme will result in an expenditure of approximately Rs 2.65 crore in the first year, which will increase to approximately Rs 6.63 crore annually after three years.

The previous expenditure for scholarships given under the Chief Minister's Farmer Scholarship Scheme was a maximum of Rs 5.13 crore. In total, a budget of Rs 15 crore has been proposed for the scheme, it added.

37 new colleges have been included in the Chief Minister's Farmer Scholarship Scheme. Affiliated to Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur are the College of Agriculture (Lakhimpur Campus), College of Home Science, College of Horticulture, College of Forestry, College of Agricultural Engineering, Etawah, and College of Fisheries

Affiliated to Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Faizabad are the College of Agriculture (Azamgarh Campus), College of Home Science, College of Agricultural Engineering, Ambedkar Nagar, College of Horticulture and Forestry, College of Fisheries, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Plant Biotechnology and Bio-diversity University The official further said that affiliated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Modipuram, Meerut is the College of Horticulture, Post-Harvest Technology College, and College of Agricultural Engineering.

Under the Agriculture and Technology University of Banda, College of Agriculture, College of Horticulture, College of Forestry, and College of Home Science. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)