Left Menu

CBI arrests mastermind in AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested the mastermind in a case related to the alleged leak of a question paper of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4).

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:48 IST
CBI arrests mastermind in AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested the mastermind in a case related to the alleged leak of a question paper of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4). The arrested accused have been identified as Navneet. He allegedly played a role and is stated to be the mastermind in the conspiracy. The exam was held on June 3.

The accused Manjeet Kumar, Monu Malik, Anil Kumar and Paramveer, candidate, were arrested earlier. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court in Delhi on Friday.

A case was registered on June 9 against a private person and others on a complaint from AIIMS, New Delhi. The AIIMS, New Delhi had conducted NORCET-4 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test) at over 300 Centers across India for the recruitment of 3055 Nursing Officers for all AIIMS in India and some government hospitals in Delhi. It was alleged that by the evening of June 5, some tweets were being circulated on social media claiming the purported leakage of the question paper of NORCET-4.

It was further alleged that the modus-operandi used by the accused was to replace the TFT (computer monitor) assigned to the candidate with a doctored monitor brought into the lab from outside by an accomplice. After examination, the doctored monitors were allegedly removed from the centre. Through the doctored monitor, the computer display of the candidates was duplicated giving remote access to the accused. Searches were earlier conducted at five places including in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi at the premises of the accused and also at the examination Centre (at Mohali).

During searches, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and dubious TFTs were recovered. During the investigation, four accused including the candidate were earlier arrested. After Police Custody, they were sent to Judicial Custody by the Designated Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023