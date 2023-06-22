Left Menu

"10 pc increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam": CM Sarma

There has been a 10 per cent increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam in the last one year, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:01 IST
"10 pc increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam": CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with students. (Photo/ Source: @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There has been a 10 per cent increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam in the last one year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. "Great conversations with Mina, Om and Krishna over a delicious mid-day meal, shortly after I inaugurated a school. In the last 1 year, there has been a 10 per cent increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam," Sarma said in a tweet.

Last week, CM Sarma interacted with the newly appointed principals and teachers deployed in 19 new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state. During a programme held in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister also reviewed issues of Mid-Day Meal (MDM), free textbooks, uniforms, water, electricity bills etc., of the new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas.

He also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to each school as a contingency fund and appealed for dedicated service. The Assam Chief Minister said that - "We have taken the decision to start 19 Adarsha High Schools in 19 tea garden areas of the state this year. Our government has given the appointment of 130 teachers for these Adarsha High Schools."

"Today I and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu have interacted with the newly appointed teachers. These Adarsha Vidyalayas will be officially inaugurated between June 20 to June 22 and it is a piece of good news that, around 2600 students have enrolled in these schools an average of around 150 students per school in Class 6 & Class 9. Earlier we started 96 schools and this year we will start 19 schools. The Lok Nirman Vibhag will start work on 100 more schools soon. We can say that we success to create an environment of secondary education in the tea garden areas which was not visible earlier. 8 teachers have been appointed in each school," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023