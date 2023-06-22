"10 pc increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam": CM Sarma

There has been a 10 per cent increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam in the last one year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. "Great conversations with Mina, Om and Krishna over a delicious mid-day meal, shortly after I inaugurated a school. In the last 1 year, there has been a 10 per cent increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam," Sarma said in a tweet.

Last week, CM Sarma interacted with the newly appointed principals and teachers deployed in 19 new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state. During a programme held in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister also reviewed issues of Mid-Day Meal (MDM), free textbooks, uniforms, water, electricity bills etc., of the new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas.

He also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to each school as a contingency fund and appealed for dedicated service. The Assam Chief Minister said that - "We have taken the decision to start 19 Adarsha High Schools in 19 tea garden areas of the state this year. Our government has given the appointment of 130 teachers for these Adarsha High Schools."

"Today I and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu have interacted with the newly appointed teachers. These Adarsha Vidyalayas will be officially inaugurated between June 20 to June 22 and it is a piece of good news that, around 2600 students have enrolled in these schools an average of around 150 students per school in Class 6 & Class 9. Earlier we started 96 schools and this year we will start 19 schools. The Lok Nirman Vibhag will start work on 100 more schools soon. We can say that we success to create an environment of secondary education in the tea garden areas which was not visible earlier. 8 teachers have been appointed in each school," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)