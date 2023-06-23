Delhi: Unidentified men shoot at car, one injured in CR Park

A man was injured after unidentified people fired shots at a car in Delhi's CR Park area, the police said on Friday. According to officials, the firing incident took place at CR Park area on Thursday evening. Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were travelling in a car when two unidentified men who were following them allegedly opened fire at their vehicle, leaving the former injured, they said.

At 8.14 pm, the police received a call regarding a firing incident at C. Block, C. R. Park and that a man was injured in the incident. They said that it was found that two persons, namely Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad, were in a car. Sachin was driving the car and was talking on the phone. All of a sudden, there was a single round shot from the driver's side.

"The bullet pierced through the driver's side window and injured the driver's finger. On further inquiry, it has been found that two people with muffled faces were following the car on a bike," the police said. Based on a complaint, a case of attempt to murder has been registered at CR Park Police Station, and the police have initiated a probe into the matter

"Further investigation is on," said the Police. (ANI)

