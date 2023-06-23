Will "expose" Congress govt if they demand commission: Karnataka contactors' body chief

Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) president D Kempanna on Friday said he would "expose" the Congress government if demands are made by its ministers or officials to pay commission or kickbacks. Speaking to reporters after a delegation of Karnataka State Contractors' Association led by him met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah at his office in Bengaluru, Kempanna said that no minister in the present Congress government asked for bribes.

"No minister in the present government asked for kickback or commission. If that happens we will expose that too. I will be the first person to expose it. So far no minister asked for a commission," Kempanna said. Alleging rampant corruption happening in Karnataka Government's Public Works Department under the Congress rule, Bommai had on Monday said "Where is D Kempanna now?"

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the previous BJP regime, Kempanna had alleged that a 40 per cent commission was being demanded to clear contractors' bills for various works. While meeting the delegation of the Contractors' Association, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the previous BJP government in the State saying that financial indiscipline and commission "scourge" of the latter was troubling government contractors. He also said that his government will curb the menace of commission in the state.

"Financial indiscipline and commission scourge of the BJP government were troubling contractors. Action will be taken to curb the menace of commission in the state, and the interests of local contractors will be protected," Siddaramaiah said. The delegation led by Contractors' Association chairman D Kempanna requested the Chief Minister to take action for the payment of outstanding bills.

Kempanna requested the Chief Minister that the amount due should be checked and released. The objection letter should be released as well, he requested. (ANI)

