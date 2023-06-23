Blue Pansy named official butterfly of J-K; "a victory for biodiversity conservation," say environmentalists

In a significant move to preserve and protect Jammu and Kahsmir's rich biodiversity, the administration has officially declared the Blue Pansy (Junonia Orithya) as the official butterfly of the union territory. The announcement, made by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government for the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, has garnered praise from environmentalists and nature enthusiasts alike.

Dr Touseef Ahmad, a prominent socio-environmentalist, expressed his delight at the government's decision, stating, "As an environmentalist, I am thrilled to hear that the government has recognized the Blue Pansy as the official butterfly of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a significant step towards promoting the conservation of the region's rich biodiversity and highlighting the importance of protecting our natural heritage." The Blue Pansy, a species of vibrant blue butterflies, can be found in various parts of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, and Africa. Known for their territorial nature, these butterflies exhibit 26 local subspecies across their range. With its presence in the Himalayan region, the Blue Pansy contributes to the pollination process and plays a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem's health.

However, like many other species, the Blue Pansy faces numerous threats such as habitat loss and climate change. By designating the Blue Pansy as the official butterfly of Jammu and Kashmir, the government is signalling its commitment to the conservation of the region's natural beauty and biodiversity. "The declaration of the Blue Pansy as the official butterfly of Jammu and Kashmir sends a strong message about the importance of preserving our natural resources," said Dr Touseef Ahmad.

"It is now up to all of us to take action and ensure that this declaration translates into concrete efforts to safeguard the environment for future generations," he added. The decision has been hailed by environmentalists and nature enthusiasts, who believe that it will raise awareness about the significance of protecting the diverse ecosystems found in Jammu and Kashmir. The recognition of the Blue Pansy serves as a reminder of the need to conserve and cherish the natural heritage of the region, emphasizing the interconnectedness of species and the delicate balance of the environment.

With this decision, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken a commendable step towards preserving its natural beauty and showcasing its commitment to sustainable development. The hope now is that this symbolic gesture will be followed by practical measures to address the challenges faced by the Blue Pansy and other vulnerable species, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature in the picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. Zubair Qureshi, a local nature enthusiast, hailed the decision as a captivating symbol of the region's biodiversity and emphasized its role as a call to action for individuals and organizations to unite in protecting the delicate ecosystems that sustain life in this breathtaking part of the world. (ANI)

