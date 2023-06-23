Himachal HC impleads state govt over unscientific blasting at Luhri hydroelectric project

The High Court of Himachal on Friday suo moto impleaded the state of Himachal Pradesh through its chief secretary, as party respondent in a matter pertaining to the damage caused by uncontrolled and unscientific blasting while executing the work of Luhri Hydroelectric Project, Phase-1, Rampur, District Shimla. Further, the court directed the secretary, District Legal Services Authority Kinnaur at Rampur Bushahr, to submit a report on the dumping of muck, as also the damage caused to the rock which is said to be above village Narola, Panchyat Neerath, Tehsil Rampur Bushahr, District Shimla, which might cause a threat to the life and property of the people of the said village.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto as Public Interest Litigation by the high court. The court further ordered that the Assistance of the Geology Department of IIT Rurki may also be taken on the latter aspect. The registrar of the IIT Rurki has been directed to spare teaching faculty of the Geology subject for inspecting the site in question.

The Himachal Pradesh government has been directed to make available a sum of Rs 1 lakh towards the tentative cost for having the registrar, IIT Rurki, make the inspection. The report of the secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kinnaur, was ordered to be filed by July 31, and the matter was ordered to be listed on August 3. (ANI)

