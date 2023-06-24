Mumbai Pune Expressway: One dead, two injured as truck overturns on pickup van

In an unfortunate incident, one person died and two were injured after a container truck overturned on a pickup van on Saturday morning, police said. The incident happed at Anda Point of Khandala Ghat on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said further.

As the container truck overturned, the pickup van moving next to the truck came under it. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

