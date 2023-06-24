Uttarakhand Kanwar Yatra: Attendees asked to carry ID cards, take smaller 'kanwars'

Garhwal Police Commissioner Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that it is recommended that Kanwar Yatris carry their government-issued ID card with them during the Kanwar Yatra 2023. Speaking after the inter-state meeting held to discuss the preparations and coordination ahead of the Yatra, the Garhwal Commissioner said, "A meeting with all relevant officials including those from neighbouring states was held today for preparation and coordination between states, ahead of Kanwar Yatra 2023. It will be recommended that Kanwar Yatris carry their government issues ID cards with them during the Yatra."

He further emphasized that the 'kanwariyas' are requested to make smaller 'kanwars' to avoid accidents. "Kanwariyas are requested not to make 'kanwars' higher than 12 feet to avoid accidents and not cause noise pollution. This time, the police will pay special attention to those who ride motorcycles without silencers", the commissioner added.

The commissioner called it a big challenge to complete the Yatra successfully without any untoward incidents and added that all preparations have been made and overseen for the peaceful conduct of the event. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Garhwal DIG Karan Singh Nagnyal said, "We have requested 10 companies of Paramilitary forces personnel for the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra in the State."

The DIG also urged the devotees to follow the instructions issued by the administration so that the Yatra be conducted in a peaceful manner. On Saturday, an inter-state meeting regarding preparations and coordination ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2023 was held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials of the state and also officials from neighbouring states including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)