Assam: Kaziranga National Park introduces time card to curb speed of vehicles

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Saturday, with nearly 4.89 lakh people across 19 districts being hit.

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Saturday, with nearly 4.89 lakh people across 19 districts being hit. Authorities at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve said they have mobilised adequate measures to deal with the flood situation.

They said they will introduce a time card system to restrict the speed limit of all vehicles on National Highway-37, which passes through Kaziranga National Park. With the Brahmaputra River still in spate following incessant rainfall and a few small rivers inside the park overflowing, the park authorities said they have ensured the requisite preparedness and have mobilised steps to protect the wildlife.

Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, divisional forest officer (DFO), Kaziranga National Park, said the park authorities were fully prepared to deal with any kind of contingency arising out of the flood situation in the park. "We have made all necessary arrangements for time card to reduce the speed of vehicles while they pass through the park. We urged the government to depute additional staff and the newly recruited 32 additional staff have arrived and been deputed at three ranges. We have also collected necessary materials for road safety measures and repair of road barriers and barricades are being done," Gogoi said.

He added, "We have 9-10 speed boats, a few of which are under repair. We have repaired two old boats and brought them to working condition. They have been deployed at Kaziranga and Bagori ranges (to shift the distressed wild to safety)." On the precautionary measures taken for the safety and security of the wildlife at the national park, the DFO said, "We have taken precautionary measures for the safety and security of the wild animals that move towards the nearby Karbi Anglong hills during floods. We discussed the situation during the district-wise meeting with officials, police administration and the Karbi Anglong forest department. We were assured of the required assistance." (ANI)

