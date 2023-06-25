Nawarangpur's Additional Sub-Collector arrested for possessing disproportionate assests worth over Rs 5 crore

Additional Sub-Collector of Nawarangpur district has been arrested for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 5 crore, which is over 500 per cent of his known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance officials said. The action was taken after a case was registered at Rourkela police station against Prasanta Kumar Rout, Additional Sub-Collector, Nawarangpur, and his wife under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 1988, they said on Saturday.

"During house searches, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5,21,09,659 were unearthed in the name of Rout and his family members," officials said. "One double storeyed building, five plots including four in prime area of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and 1 benami plot in Nawarangpur, total cash Rs 3,02,30,800, bank and Insurance deposits over Rs 92.34 lakhs (including Rs 38.64 lakhs deposits in 2 benami accounts), two four wheelers, and one two wheeler worth approx Rs 37 Lakhs, gold and silver jewellery and household articles worth over Rs 27.27 lakhs, among others were recovered," they added.

Investigation of the case is in progress and further information is awaited. (ANI)

