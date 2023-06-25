Left Menu

Kolkata STF busts illegal SIM Box network racket, 3 arrested

Based on specific inputs, STF Kolkata Police busted a major Simbox network, operating across 4 places in Kolkata under Karaya, Tala, Purba Jadavpur, and Ekbalpur Police Station (PS) jurisdictions, said an STF official.

Kolkata STF busts illegal SIM Box network racket, 3 arrested
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
STF Kolkata Police on Saturday busted an illegal SIM box network racket operating across four places in Kolkata and arrested three people, said an official of STF Kolkata Police. Based on specific inputs, STF Kolkata Police busted a major Simbox network, operating across 4 places in Kolkata under Karaya, Tala, Purba Jadavpur, and Ekbalpur Police Station (PS) jurisdictions, said an STF official.

"29 SIM boxes, 604 SIM cards of BSNL and Airtel, and multiple routers were recovered from the accused. Karaya PS: 07 Simboxes, Tala PS: 14 Simboxes, Purba Jadavpur PS: 03 Simboxes, Ekbalpur: 5 Simboxes," said the Police. The accused have been identified as Goutam Saha, Golum Moinuddin Warsi, and Md Muzaffar Hossain, said the official.

These devices were used for illegal diversion of international calls that cause both revenue loss to the government and are also potential security threats which could be exploited by anti-nationals, said an STF official. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

