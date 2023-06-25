Assam: Flood situation marginally improves, 4 lakh people still affected

The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, but nearly 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected due to the flood, as per Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood reports of ASDMA, one more person died in Nalabri district after drowning in flood water in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 3 so far.

"Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh people affected in Barpeta, 40668 people affected in Nalbari, 22060 people in Lakhimpur, 8493 people in Darrang, 4750 people in Goalpara district," stated ASDMA. As many as, 1118 villages under 42 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur districts have been affected by the deluge.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Tezpur in Sonitpur district. In the flood-hit districts, 8469.56 hectares of cropland have been submerged by floodwaters.

The district administration has set up 101 relief camps and 119 relief distribution centres in 14 flood-hit districts, and 81352 people have taken shelter in these relief camps. On the other hand, many others are still taking shelter on roads, highlands, and embankments.

The ASDMA flood report also stated that 410055 domestic animals were also affected by the flood. NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and Civil Defence personnel are engaged in rescue operations in different flood-hit districts.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 4 embankments and damaged 15 other embankments, 157 roads, 1 bridge, several agri bundhs, Anganwadi centres school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts. The flood situation in Nalbari district is improving, but nearly 41,000 people are still affected by the deluge, it stated.

"202 villages under Barkhetri, Pachim Nalbari, Banekuchi, Nalbari, Tihu, Barbhag, Ghograpar revenue circles are still under water," it said. The district administration has set up 28 relief camps and 7 relief distribution centres in the district where 5232 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

A flood-affected woman from the Barbhag area said that the flood waters have submerged her village and they are also facing a food crisis. "We don't know what we will do. Every villager is facing a similar problem," the woman said.

Another flood-affected villager said that the flood waters breached a road connecting Nalbari to Haribhanga, Makhibaha, Tihu. "After breaching this road, the road connectivity is completely disrupted. We hope that, the authority will repair the road soon. There is no alternative road and the flood waters also breached an embankment near this village," the villager said.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Dhubri; the Manas River at Nh Road Crossing; the Pagladiya River at Nt Road Crossing; and the Puthimari river at Nh Road Crossing. On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 1 embankment and damaged 14 other embankments, 213 roads, 14 bridges, several agri bundhs, school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts. (ANI)

