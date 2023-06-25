Left Menu

Mumbai: Portion of building collapsed in Ghatkopar, rescue operation underway

A portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 13:14 IST
Mumbai: Portion of building collapsed in Ghatkopar, rescue operation underway
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed. Two people are stranded in the building, said the official.

Two persons from the third floor were rescued, and two are stranded on the first floor of the building. A rescue operation for two trapped persons is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Out of three rescued, one male person was rescued from under the rubble aged about 30 yrs. He refused to go hospital, added the BMC. Mumbai fire brigade, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been mobilised for the rescue operation, said an official.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

