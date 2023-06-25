Left Menu

"Isn't electricity free in Uttar Pradesh?" Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at UP govt

Underlining his government's achievements, Kejriwal said his government, unlike in UP, is providing 24 uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:57 IST
"Isn't electricity free in Uttar Pradesh?" Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at UP govt
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the alleged "price hike" for electricity and "power cuts" in the state. The AAP National convenor also questioned why is the electricity not accessible in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state when it was being provided for free in the Capital.

"There are many power cuts in Uttar Pradesh. Isn't electricity free in Uttar Pradesh? On the contrary, electricity is very expensive in UP. Then why are there so many power cuts?" he said, taking a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, without taking any name. Kejriwal was responding to a few posts on social media complaining about the lack of 24 uninterrupted power supply in the most populous state in the country.

Underlining his government's achievements, Kejriwal said his government, unlike in UP, is providing 24 uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi in Delhi. "Electricity is also free in Delhi and it comes 24 hours. There is no power cut. Delhi has a government of educated professional honest people," Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Earlier in the year, the Delhi Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal to give a subsidy on electricity. Delhi Power and PWD Minister Atishi had announced that the government will continue to provide free electricity to the residents of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023