Goldi Solar investing over Rs 5,000 cr to scale up module manufacturing capacity: MD Ishver Dholakiya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:26 IST
Gujarat-based Goldi Solar is in the process of investing over Rs 5,000 crore to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 6 GW, the company's managing director Ishver Dholakiya said.

At present, the company's total module manufacturing capacity is 2.5 GW, Dholakiya, who is also the founder of the company, told PTI.

When asked about the company's growth plans, he replied, ''We are in the process of investing over Rs 5,000 crore as part of our expansion plans to increase module manufacturing from 2.5 GW to 6 GW.'' The renewable energy business expansion will be channelled into auxiliary production, including aluminium frames, junction boxes, backsheet, etc, he said.

The investment will be made by the year 2025, he said, adding, his company also aims to recruit over 4,500 people across various functions, which will increase its workforce to over 5,500 by FY25.

''We plan to hire 25 per cent of the workforce from the local tribal regions adjoining its proposed manufacturing facility. We will conduct a three-month certification programme at a skill development centre,'' the managing director said.

Goldi Solar has partnered with L&T Public Charitable to train a skilled workforce in solar manufacturing space, Dholakiya said.

The investment plan also includes setting up cell manufacturing units. After starting cell manufacturing, the cell manufacturing capacity will be increased to 5 GW subsequently, he added.

Goldi Solar has two module manufacturing plants in Pipodara and Navsari districts of Gujarat.

