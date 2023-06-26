Delhi businessman receives death threats over Rs 10 crore extortion money

A businessman allegedly received death threats for non-payment of extortion money amounting to Rs 10 crore in the Pitampura area of Delhi, the officials said on Monday. The victim is a resident of the Pitmapura area of Delhi and has a mechanical instrument business, added the officials.

According to Delhi Police, the victim received a call from a man that threatened the victim to kill him or one of his family members if he did not make a payment of Rs 10 crore. During the investigation, the victim revealed that he received a call on WhatsApp in which the caller identified himself as gangster Kapil Sangwan and demanded the businessman for Rs 10 crore extortion money as protection money.

He further said that he disconnected the call in fear but after some time he again received some voice messages threatening to kill him for not paying the sum of Rs 10 crore as extortion money. The Special Cell of Delhi Police said that on the complaint of the victim, they have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"On the complaint of the victim, we have registered a case into the matter under sections 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC," said the Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

