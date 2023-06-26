Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures dip as Russia turmoil dampens global mood

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday after a short-lived revolt in Russia over the weekend, while investors await economic data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening on the U.S. economy. Traders globally were treading with caution after an aborted revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns over the stability of President Vladimir Putin and a potential disruption to Russian oil supply.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:39 IST
US STOCKS-Futures dip as Russia turmoil dampens global mood
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday after a short-lived revolt in Russia over the weekend, while investors await economic data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening on the U.S. economy.

Traders globally were treading with caution after an aborted revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns over the stability of President Vladimir Putin and a potential disruption to Russian oil supply. Shares of U.S. defense companies including Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corp slipped about 1% each in thin premarket trading.

Oil stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron dipped as crude prices reversed early gains spurred by the revolt. "Geopolitical events have caused markets to take a 'tread carefully' approach to start the week," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said in a note to clients.

"And while events in Russia over the weekend seem to have calmed down again for the time being, it has had the effect of putting safe-haven assets back on the radar." A recent rally in U.S. stocks sputtered last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes ahead but vowed the central bank would proceed with caution.

Most policymakers see at least two more quarter-point rate increases by the end of this year, while traders expect one more rate hike in July and see the Fed holding rates steady through the end of 2023, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool. The tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped its eight-week winning streak on Friday, its longest since March 2019, while the benchmark S&P 500 broke its five-week rally, its longest since November 2021.

A slew of economic data including a key inflation gauge, durable goods and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will be released this week. Powell is also set to speak again later this week. At 5:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.5 points, or 0.2%.

Alphabet Inc slipped 1.6% premarket after UBS downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", while Tesla Inc fell 2.1% after Goldman Sachs cut the electric car maker's rating to "neutral". Moderna Inc rose 3.1% after UBS upgraded the vaccine maker's stock to "buy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023