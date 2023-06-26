Motopaws starts collaring drive for stray dogs * Ratan Tata-backed animal welfare startup Motopaws on Monday said it has started a collaring drive for stray dogs to fight illegal relocation.

The company, founded by Shantanu Naidu, plans to test a QR identification collar for 100 strays as part of the drive, as per a statement.

*** Kotak Mahindra Capital ties up with Ignite Life Science Foundation * Kotak Mahindra Capital Company on Monday announced a tie up with Ignite Life Science Foundation (ILSF) for supporting research in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

India needs cheaper and more effective solutions that can minimise antimicrobial drug usage in all environments, including in agriculture, as per a statement.

