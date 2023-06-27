1 terrorist neutralised in J-K's Kulgam; search op underway: Police

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning. According to Kashmir Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

The identification and affiliation of the neutralised terrorist are being ascertained. A search operation is going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)