Left Menu

1 terrorist neutralised in J-K's Kulgam; search op underway: Police

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:19 IST
1 terrorist neutralised in J-K's Kulgam; search op underway: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning. According to Kashmir Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

The identification and affiliation of the neutralised terrorist are being ascertained. A search operation is going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023