1 terrorist neutralised in J-K's Kulgam; search op underway: Police
One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning.
ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:19 IST
One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning. According to Kashmir Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.
The identification and affiliation of the neutralised terrorist are being ascertained. A search operation is going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
