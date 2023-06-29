Left Menu

New Delhi: One detained in for murder of trans person in Rohini

Delhi Police on Thursday said a person was detained in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old member of a transgender community at Rohini.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Thursday said a person was detained in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old member of a transgender community at Rohini. The incident took place around 4 am on Thursday, police said.

"A body of a 25-year-old member of the transgender community was found near Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini district around 4 am today. The person was stabbed in the chest and the body was dumped elsewhere," an officer said. The police informed further that some of the accused have been identified and they appear to have been known to the deceased.

"Some accused persons have been identified and it appears that the accused was known to them. Prashant Vihar police is conducting a probe into the matter," the officer said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

