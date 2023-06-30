Woman found unconscious near Peddamma temple in Hyderabad

A woman who had levelled allegations against BRS MLA D Chinnaiah was found unconscious in front of the Peddamma temple in Hyderabad here, police said. A suicide attempt is suspected but the exact reason will only be known after a probe, a police officer said.

The woman earlier alleged that Bellampally MLA of BRS, D Chinnaiah, has sought sexual favours in return for official work, police said. "Police received information that, near the famous Peddammatemple, a woman was lying unconscious. Police reached the spot immediately. As of now, it is suspected that she might have attempted to commit suicide. Exactly what happened to her will be known after the probe is done," the police officer said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police added. (ANI)

