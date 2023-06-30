Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims reaches Baltal base camp in Ganderbal

The first batch of pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Friday for Amarnath Yatra 2023. Earlier in the day, they were received by the district administration at Kali Mata Temple at Tikri in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp in the wee hours on Friday. The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on 1st July and culminate on 31st August 2023.

In preparation for the Yatra, various 'langar' committees started their practice on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims. The committees prepared sheds, cooking resources, and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44). Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langer stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders and emergency services on Thursday. The Lt Governor directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation and other essential services. He welcomed pilgrims from across the country who have arrived at Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. During the interaction, the Lt Governor also enquired about the facilities.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu informed the Lt Governor that the holding capacity of pilgrims at Samba and Kathua has been increased from the last year and additional buses have been stationed at the key locations of pilgrimage. (ANI)

