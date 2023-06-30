Delhi: Driver dies after autorickshaw falls into pothole

An autorickshaw driver died after his auto fell into a pothole filled with water due to rain in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area. The incident happened on Thursday night, police said. The police received a call at around 3:30 am on Friday that a man had died after his autorickshaw fell into a pothole.

When police reached the spot they saw that the Traffic-sign recognition (TSR) and the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw fell into the ditch. The ditch was filled with water and the auto-rickshaw driver accidentally fell into it. "We received a call at around 3:30 am today that a man drowned. When police reached the spot they saw that the Traffic-sign recognition (TSR) and the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw fell into the ditch," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East Joy Tirkey told ANI.

"The ditch was filled with water and the auto-rickshaw driver accidentally fell into it. FIR will be registered once we receive the post-mortem report," he added. Light and heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius.

However, some parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall. The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the national capital and Noida. An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department. (ANI)

