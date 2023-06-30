Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations on Sunday: Western Railways

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2, Sunday.

The jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hours to 15:35 hours on Sunday. According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local)."

"Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)