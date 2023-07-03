Himachal state electricity board employees demand implementation of old pension scheme

A joint forum of engineers and employees of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) has demanded the implementation of the old pension scheme with immediate effect.

The forum also opposed the proposal of transfer of HPSEB's generation and transmission assets to HPPCL (Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation) and HPPTCL (Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation), respectively.

The joint front at its meeting held here on Monday passed resolutions in respect to major demands, stressing that ''unbundling'' the assets of the HPSEB was neither in the interest of the employees nor the power consumers, a statement issued here said.

Expressing serious concern over transferring of four small hydro power projects from HPSEB to HPPCL, the front stressed that these projects are at an advanced stage and transferring the projects at this juncture would delay the execution by about two years.

In another resolution, the front strongly opposed the smart metering project to be carried out under RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) in HPSEB and said that it would further deteriorate financial health of HPSEB.

The front also urged the government not to take away the Uhl-III hydro power projects from HPSEB, which is now at the final stage, and pointed out that uncertainty regarding shifting of the project has hampered the progress of work.

The forum alleged that the present management of the HPSEB was bent on disintegrating/franchising the discom and demanded the appointment of a regular managing director of the board.

