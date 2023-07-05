Left Menu

UK shares open lower as mining, China-focussed stocks slip

China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.8%, while insurer Prudential fell 1.7%. Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:47 IST
UK shares open lower as mining, China-focussed stocks slip
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British shares opened lower on Wednesday as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world's second largest economy.

By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.5%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%. Industrial metal miners slipped 1.3% as most base metal prices weakened, as a firm dollar and weak economic data globally weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.

A private-sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June. China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.8%, while insurer Prudential fell 1.7%.

Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions. Its shares were down 2.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023