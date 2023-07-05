UK shares open lower as mining, China-focussed stocks slip
China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.8%, while insurer Prudential fell 1.7%. Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British shares opened lower on Wednesday as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world's second largest economy.
By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.5%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%. Industrial metal miners slipped 1.3% as most base metal prices weakened, as a firm dollar and weak economic data globally weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.
A private-sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June. China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.8%, while insurer Prudential fell 1.7%.
Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions. Its shares were down 2.2%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- Insurer Legal & General Group
- British
- China
- Prudential
- HSBC
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go
INSIGHT-Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go
British billionaire in missing tourist sub collaborated with Indian govt on project to bring on cheetahs from Namibia
Healthcare stocks propel UK's FTSE 100 higher, miners lag
Russia warns Ukraine against striking Crimea with U.S., British missiles