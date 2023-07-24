Left Menu

India's oldest railway station at Byculla restored, receives Asia Pacific cultural heritage award from UNESCO

The 169-year-old, India's oldest Byculla railway station located in central Mumbai has been restored after a lot of hard work done in the last 5 years and received the Asia Pacific cultural heritage award from UNESCO.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:52 IST
India's oldest railway station at Byculla restored, receives Asia Pacific cultural heritage award from UNESCO
BJP Member of Parliament Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 169-year-old, India's oldest railway station at Byculla, located in central Mumbai has been restored after a lot of hard work done in the last 5 years and received the Asia Pacific cultural heritage award from UNESCO. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the UNESCO award for the restoration of the Byculla railway station to its original glory in the national capital today to all three women who started the project of Byculla railway station restoration.

The restoration project of Byculla railway station started in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. About 650 labour along with other people's completed the restoration work.

"The restoration project of Byculla railway station was quite difficult when it was started," said BJP Member of Parliament Shaina NC who is one of the three women who started the project said. "It was difficult to restore the 169-year-old sculpture and the looks of the Byculla station but somehow we are successful to restore the historic monument because of the hard work we have done in the last five years. We have restored everything in Byculla railway station whether it is the bell or the benches or the look of the station," she added.

Shaina said, "Today we received the Asia Pacific cultural heritage award for Byculla railway station from UNESCO. It is a really big achievement for our country, even UNESCO also recognised our hard work. We have restored Byculla railway station so that our upcoming generation could see and learn from this and we have done it for the love for Mumbai people." "We appeal to all other people of the country that they should come together and make clean or restore historical monuments in Delhi which are going through a bad phase," she added.

Shaina noted that the Byculla today is the oldest living railway station in india. It is quite important to restore the historic monument. Byculla railway station is the lifeline of local Mumbaikar people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023