Mali leader thanks Russia for support in fighting 'terrorism'
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:32 IST
Mali President Assimi Goita thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for support in fighting "terrorism".
Speaking at a Russia-Africa summit, Goita also said he was grateful to Russia for its proposals on grain supplies to Africa. Mali was one of six African countries to which Putin promised on Thursday to supply free Russian grain.
