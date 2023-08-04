Left Menu

World food price index rebounds in July -FAO

The United Nations food agency's world price index rebounded in July from two-year lows as vegetable oil markets jumped on renewed tensions over exports from war-torn Ukraine and concerns over global production.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:32 IST
The United Nations food agency's world price index rebounded in July from two-year lows as vegetable oil markets jumped on renewed tensions over exports from war-torn Ukraine and concerns over global production. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 123.9 points in July against a revised 122.4 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The June reading was initially given as 122.3. The July score was nonetheless almost 12% lower than a year ago and 22% below an all-time peak reached in March 2022 following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 

