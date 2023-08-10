Left Menu

Bombay HC summons 6 municipal commissioners over poor condition of Mumbai roads

Bombay High Court has summoned six municipal commissioners of Mumbai to remain present in a contempt petition related to potholes on roads.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:22 IST
Bombay HC summons 6 municipal commissioners over poor condition of Mumbai roads
Bombay High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court has summoned six municipal commissioners of Mumbai to remain present in a contempt petition related to potholes on roads. Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice will listen to the matter on August 11.

The court in its order directed the presence of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority. Court also directed the Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation and Commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation to remain present in the court.

The court in its order requested the presence of the commissioners to explain why they should not be made liable for disobedience and non-compliance of the judgment dated February 24 and April 12, 2018, passed by this Court in PIL No.71 of 2013. "Despite the aforesaid observations made by the Court, it appears that adequate measures have not been taken by the respective Corporations to ensure strict compliance of the order dated 24th February and 12th April 2018," the court noted.

The court issued directions after listening to the Public interest Litigation petition filed by advocate Ruju R. Thakker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023