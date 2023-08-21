Punjab police arrests key operative of Bambiha gang; Pistol recovered

Amidst the ongoing drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police's State Special Operation cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha Gang after recovering one .30 bore pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession. According to a statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the arrested accused has been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of village Walio in Samrala, Ludhiana. He has been facing several criminal cases and was also wanted in the murder case registered at Police Station Samrala.

Divulging more details about the case, AIG SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said that following reliable inputs about the movement of the accused, the Police teams from SSOC SAS Nagar launched a special operation and arrested the accused Simranjit Simmi from near Dara Studio in Mohali, when he was on his way from Patiala to deliver the weapon consignment to his associate. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was working on the directions of Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, who is another leading gang member of the Bambiha group.

He said that Jaswinder Khattu, who recently came out on bail and flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, has been facing several criminal cases. Further investigation is under progress, he added. A case FIR no. 14 dated August 20, 2023, has been registered under sections 25, 25(7), 25(8), and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)