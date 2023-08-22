Left Menu

MP: Women prisoners in Indore’s central jail receive training for making Rakhis

Giving further information, Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar told ANI, "About 40 women prisoners are making rakhi here and they are also being trained for the same. This is an attempt to make the women self-reliant after they get released from the jail."

MP: Women prisoners in Indore’s central jail receive training for making Rakhis
Women prisoners making Rakhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Women prisoners in Indore's central jail are receiving training for making Rakhi, a jail official said on Tuesday. The rakhi prepared by the prisoners will be sold like other items made in the jail.

Giving further information, Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar told ANI, "About 40 women prisoners are making rakhi here and they are also being trained for the same. This is an attempt to make the women self-reliant after they get released from the jail." Earlier also, women have also been trained to make sweets and other products from time to time, so that they can lead their life like a good citizen after getting released from the jail instead of committing crime again, Sonkar said.

The products made in jail are sold by setting up shop outside the jail and these rakhis will also be sold there, the jail superintendent added. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. (ANI)

