Farmers hold protest over delay in cane payment by sugar mill in Punjab's Phagwara

Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) Wednesday staged a sit-in here to protest against the alleged delay in the clearance of Rs 43 crore of dues by a local sugar mill of the last five years.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said the protesters raised slogans against the Punjab government over the non-payment of sugarcane dues.

The protesting farmers first took out a march and then assembled at the local sub-divisional magistrate office for their demonstration.

BKU(D) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said Punjab Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has invited them for talks in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

A 10-member delegation, led by Rai, will leave for Chandigarh for talks but their 'dharna' will continue, said Sahni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)